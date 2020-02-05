Accomack County Schools have budgeted revenue increases of $3,879,227 in their budget proposal that will be sent to the Board of Supervisors. Of that the school system expects Governor Northam’s budget to include an increase of $2,298,245 in state funding and will request a local increase of $992,242.

The proposal will include a 4% raise for Accomack County school employees as well as additional support in the employer contribution towards health insurance. As of January 16, the school system has 809 full time employees with 450 teachers.

Superintendent Chris Holland said, “while supporting our identified areas of focus, we will continue to be good financial stewards.”

Holland said that the goals of the school system for the next five years are to increase professional development for all teachers related to Best Practices in the area of Special Education. Secondly the system seeks to build upon progress in recruiting and retaining high qualified teachers and staff. Thirdly to continue to maintain safe facilities and procedures to ensure that students and staff are provided a safe environment to work and learn.

34.89% of school funding comes from the county while 64% comes from the state. Only three tenths of one percent comes from the Federal Government and eight tenths of one percent comes from other sources. =

The school system conducted a public hearing last night at Nandua High School. The budget request will be presented to the Board of Supervisors tonight at a special meeting in the Board Chambers at 5 p.m. Other county departments will present their budget requests at that meeting as well. The Accomack Board will consider the requests and should pass the final budget for 2020/2021 in March.

