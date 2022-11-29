On November 14, forty-eight students in grades 7-12 from Accomack and Northampton public schools visited NASA Wallops Flight Facility. The students were members of ESCC Foundation’s Project Horizons program which provides academic, social, and cultural support for economically disadvantaged youth and incentivizes students to complete high school and post-secondary education.

On the NASA Wallops base, students toured the Sounding Rocket factory, visited the range control operations center, and explored the U.S. Navy Field Carrier hangar where they talked with a Fleet Forces Command Pilot about flying for the Navy. One group of students was able to board an Osprey Aircraft.

NASA Wallops leaders emphasized the multitude of career opportunities available to students locally: from trades such as fabrication, welding, and electronics to project management, as well as traveling internationally to support rocket launches and experiments. Students also engaged in a team building and hands-on escape room activity guided by the education team at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center.

Project Horizons Coordinator Miriam Cornwell explains: “I am thankful for everyone who came together to make this trip a reality for Project Horizons/Discovery students.

We hope that students were inspired by this trip to take advantage of the amazing opportunities that we have with the NASA Wallops facilities here on the Eastern Shore.”

Started by the late Robert S. Bloxom, Sr., an Eastern Shore Community College founder and former ESCC Foundation Board member, Project Horizons introduces post-secondary education opportunities and provides a direct pathway to ESCC where two years of free tuition is guaranteed.

The program is funded by a small endowment, annual contributions, and a grant from ESAAA/CAA Project Discovery. Over the past twelve years, 100% of Project Horizons students graduated from high school. Well over 90% of these students pursue post-secondary education with the remainder entering the military or workforce.

Project Horizons students toured the ODU campus in August, and an upcoming trip is planned for YMCA’s Camp Silver Beach in Spring 2023. For more information about Project Horizons, contact Miriam Cornwell at [email protected]