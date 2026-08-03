Prison Time for Hallwood Man

August 3, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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By Linda Cicoira

     A Hallwood man was sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to a year and 11 months of active time in prison for forgery, uttering, grand larceny, and failure to appear in court.

     Thirty-eight-year-old Erick John Stevens, also listed as having an address on Main Street in Onley, admitted to forging and uttering a check for $240 in September 2023. Stevens also pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1,000 worth of building materials and tools belonging to Joshua Hall in January 2024.

     Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox said Stevens had a criminal history five pages long and that he had disappeared for months. “Because of charges in Delaware, we got him,” Fox added. 

Preston Ford in Keller

     In another case, 27-year-old Jacob Alexander Barnes, also of Hallwood, was convicted of misdemeanor assault and battery of Deputy W. Solorzano and assault and battery of a family member in Dec. 2024. All but time served was suspended. He previously served about seven days in jail. He will be on good behavior for a year. The reduced sentence was part of a plea agreement.

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August 3, 2026, 4:19 pm
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