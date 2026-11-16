Prison term for autistic man

By Linda Cicoira

A Maryland man with autism and several other developmental disorders was sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to 12 years of active prison time for 2025 crimes, including abduction, sexual battery, violating a protective order, and possession of animal sexual abuse materials.

Twenty-six-year-old Riker David Bucci, of Frederick, was also convicted of robbing a fellow inmate at the Accomack Jail earlier this year.

The maximum punishment for the crimes is 42 years in prison. A plea agreement called for the previously stated active years, five years of supervised probation, and 42 years of good behavior.

Bucci admitted to felony counts of illegally transporting the victim, who “was paralyzed by fear,” and to two counts of possessing videos of bestiality. The defendant also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of sexual battery, assault and battery, and about 10 charges of violating a protective order.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox said Bucci arrived at his former girlfriend’s house around 1 a.m. He put a knife to her throat, told her to get in his car, stopped at a closed local business, and held her outside his vehicle while he sexually assaulted her. Fox said Bucci told her not to tell anyone or he would kill her, her family, and her new boyfriend. After taking her back to her house, he texted her his location, making it easier for the police to find him.

The prosecutor read the victim’s impact letter to the court. It described how the crimes had changed the victim’s life, disconnected her from many of her friends, made her angry, altered her personality, and left her with overwhelming sadness and anxiety.

The robbery charge involved Bucci taking another inmate’s property, struggling with the man for the laundry bag, and then striking him in the head several times to take the bag. Fox said the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Bucci was prohibited from contacting the woman and from coming to Accomack County ever again. A psychosexual evaluation listed him as highly likely to reoffend and at high risk for domestic violence.

A defense lawyer said he was “very remorseful for all his actions.”

“You’re still a young man,” Judge Lynwood Lewis told the defendant. “Try to make use of everything you can get in there that is positive,” he added about the prison term.

In another case, 39-year-old Malcolm Demont James, of Greta Road in Atlantic, pleaded guilty to felony credit card larceny and misdemeanor credit card fraud involving a wallet that was stolen from an unlocked car parked at Curtis Merritt Harbor earlier this year. A short-form presentence report was ordered. James was allowed to remain free on bond until sentencing.

A $5,000 secured bond was granted for 23-year-old Semaj Nikita Timmons, of Suffolk, who is charged with uttering, conspiracy to utter, forgery, and conspiring to commit forgery involving counterfeit money on May 4.

Forty-four-year-old Sarah May Bowers, of Guard Shore Road in Bloxom, was sentenced to three years, with all but 12 months suspended, for possession of methamphetamine. She was accepted into a prison drug rehab program and must complete it before her release. Bowers will be on supervised probation for three years and on good behavior for five years.

Forty-seven-year-old Elizabeth Ashby Pruitt, of West Ridge Road on Tangier Island, pleaded guilty to May 19 counts of possession of cocaine and misdemeanor trespassing. Pruitt was treated under first-offender status for the drug charge. A 30-day suspended sentence was imposed for the other offense.

Fifty-eight-year-old Sampson Elliott Hodge Jr., of Francis Drive in Dunn, N.C., pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a deputy and DUI. He was sentenced to two years, with all but six months suspended, for the assault. Hodge’s license was revoked for a year, and he was fined $250 for DUI. He will be on supervised probation for two years and on good behavior for five years.

Thirty-one-year-old James Thomas Fisher, of Lankford Highway in Bloxom, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. A presentence report was ordered. Sentencing was set for Jan. 14, 2027.