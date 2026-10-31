Prices are Up

Linda Cicoira

The cost of everything is high. Food, insurance, gasoline, clothing, shampoo, and even toothpaste prices keep creeping up, while cash flow appears to be at a standstill. I’m sure this comes as no surprise.

What is there to do?

I don’t know if this helps, but when I go to the pump, I never fill up. Oh, sure, it is a pain to go to the gas station more often. But I try to be optimistic that the price will drop before I need more fuel. Sometimes it does by a penny or two. Most times it doesn’t.

People on the Eastern Shore of Virginia probably use more gasoline because we have to go farther than city folks to get where we are going. I don’t want that to change. I love country living.

I noticed recently that fuel was more expensive in Virginia Beach than it was in Exmore. What a pleasant surprise. Last week, a friend in Kentucky paid $4.49 a gallon at a place where she gets a loyal-customer discount. Thankfully, I haven’t seen the price go quite that high here.

In 1968, a gallon of gas cost thirty-four cents, about the same as a pack of cigarettes back then. So, three gallons would have been about a dollar. The average in the United States in 2000 was between $1.48 and $1.51 per gallon. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an annual average of $2.43 per gallon in 2015.

At around $4 here now, three gallons of gas is about $12. That is a 1,100 percent hike since 1968. Depending on what kind of vehicle you drive, you’re not getting very far on that. And unlike in 1968, no one pumps it for you, and you don’t get your windshield washed or your oil checked. There are no Plaid or S&H green stamps given either.

This self-service stuff is getting old. Same thing at the grocery store. Check out your own items while you are being filmed and pay more. Is it faster? Not really, because I’m always calling over a clerk because the item rang up twice. Ugh!

I’ve read that the average Social Security recipient will get a monthly increase of about $50 in January. At $4 a gallon, $50 buys 12.5 gallons of petrol or a tank full in my car. Who would have thought that would be something to get excited about?

While we are thankful things aren’t even worse, have you started using less soap, taking fewer showers, or wearing your clothes longer before washing? Back in the olden days, that is how couples found their true loves. It was animal instinct, based on scent.

Are you eating less healthy food because you can’t afford organic fruits and vegetables? A dollar here, a dollar there. Have you noticed that your wardrobe is the same old stuff? How many winters have you been wearing that worn-out coat? It looks okay, but does it still fit well? Do you care? Personally, I’d rather buy a bag of apples or some treats for my dog than worry about my shirt fading.

I have also realized it is cheaper to buy a rotisserie chicken to feed my pup than to buy cans of dog food to supplement her kibble. She prefers the chicken too.

If I’m spending more money on things, and so are you, where are the dollars going? Small businesses don’t appear to be reaping the glory. The county has raised taxes and assessments and claimed equalization, but my bills don’t reflect it. I notice that the price tags on some properties have been significantly reduced.

Perhaps that means the box of cereal I love will soon be more affordable. Yippee!