President Trump congratulates Tasley Volunteer Fire Company on 100th Anniversary

President Donald Trump has recognized the Tasley Volunteer Fire Company as the Eastern Shore organization celebrates 100 years of service.

In a letter to the fire company, Trump congratulated its members on reaching the century milestone and recognized generations of firefighters who have served the Tasley community.

“Throughout its long history, the brave firefighters of Tasley have protected their community with courage, honor, and pride,” Trump wrote.

The president also praised the department’s tradition of public service and wished the company continued success, safety and prosperity.

The Tasley Volunteer Fire Company was established on Feb. 1, 1926, following a fire at a local lumber mill that nearly destroyed the community. According to the company’s history, residents fought the fire with bucket brigades for three days. A meeting was held about a week later at the West & Wessels General Store, leading to the organization of the volunteer fire company.

Today, the all-volunteer department provides fire protection, rescue services and fire-safety education in Tasley and surrounding portions of Accomack County.

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors also recognized the company’s centennial earlier this year, adopting a resolution honoring its 100 years of service.

The fire company said receiving recognition from the president was an honor regardless of political affiliation.