Preparation is the key to getting through a hurricane

Although the Atlantic hurricane season has been off to a slow start, September and early October is the peak season for tropical weather. Eastern Shore residents are being reminded that the time to prepare for a hurricane is well before a storm threatens the coast.

Shore Daily News and A-and-N Electric Cooperative have put together an Eastern Shore Hurricane Preparedness Guide, providing residents with information and resources to help families prepare for severe weather.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June first through November thirtieth.

The preparedness guide includes information from NOAA, including the 2026 Atlantic hurricane outlook and the official list of names for this year’s storms — beginning with Arthur and continuing through Wilfred.

For Eastern Shore residents, hurricane preparation should include several basic steps.

Make sure you have enough drinking water and non-perishable food to last several days. Check prescription medications and other essential supplies, and make sure flashlights, batteries and portable radios are readily available.

Residents should also have a plan for staying in contact with family members if telephone and Internet service are disrupted.

Before a storm arrives, secure or bring inside anything that could become airborne in high winds — including outdoor furniture, grills, trash cans and loose equipment.

Homeowners should also review their insurance coverage and know whether their property is vulnerable to flooding. The Shore Daily News guide includes a link to a free flood-map calculator that can help residents evaluate flood risks.

And don’t wait until a hurricane warning is issued to fill your vehicle with gas or make necessary preparations. Lines at gas stations and stores can become lengthy as a storm approaches.

Residents who use generators should make sure they are operated outdoors and well away from doors, windows and other openings because of the danger of carbon monoxide.

And if power goes out, A-and-N Electric Cooperative reminds customers to stay away from downed power lines and report them to the appropriate authorities.

The Shore Daily News and A-and-N Electric Cooperative Hurricane Preparedness Guide is available online at Shore Daily News dot com.

You can view the guide on the Shore Daily News website under weather or pick up a free paper version at most local businesses. It’s all free.

That’s a resource worth checking now before the next storm is approaching the Eastern Shore.