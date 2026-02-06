Pregnant mother gets bond on charges of wounding four year old son

By Linda Cicoira

A pregnant woman, who is in Accomack Jail on charges that she maliciously wounded and abused her four-year-old son in November, was granted a secure bond of $15,000 Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court.

The bond is contingent on 41-year-old Lucrecia Perez-Soto, wearing an ankle monitor, having no contact with her 11- and 14-year-old children, who are staying with family friends in the Accomac area, and being supervised by pretrial services. Once she is free on bond, the defendant will reside with an adult son on Sherwood Street in Parksley.

Authorities said she has been living in the United States for about 20 years and is seeking asylum here. A Spanish interpreter translated English for the defendant during the proceeding.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan was opposed to the bond. He contended that Perez-Soto is a flight risk and could pose a danger to her unborn child. The prosecutor said the four-year-old child had four broken ribs and a collapsed lung.” He said his care was “horrific.”

Defense lawyer Mario Lorello said she has no prior criminal history, no failure to appear, and will be able to get better health care for her unborn child outside the jail. Lorello said there will be no other children, no firearms, and no narcotics at the adult son’s home.

Attorney Isabel Kaldenbach, who represents the three minor children as their legal guardian, said when the now four-and-a-half-year-old was two, he was burned all over his body and went into cardiac arrest. The child was unsupervised and was burned on a large pot of a hot drink that was put aside to cool during a New Year’s celebration.

Kaldenbach said investigators found the home in filthy conditions. The older minors were shy and disconnected and didn’t want to talk about their brother. The guardian said the 11-year-old is “very sad. He won’t talk.” In her opinion, she said, “He’s been asked to keep a lot of secrets.”

The youngest child “is in a residential facility where he will probably spend his life,” she said. He has cerebral palsy. After having a tracheotomy, he has to have “24-hour care to remove the mucous in his throat,” she continued. Recent accomplishments were smacking his lips after Chapstick was put on, and smiling when attendants spoke Spanish, Kaldenbach added.

“I understand there is a lot of support in the courtroom,” Morgan said of the 40-plus number of family and friends who attended the hearing. “Where was all this support when this child lost 50 percent of his body” weight last year?”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April.