The Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center has been awarded the 2022 Respect Life Grant in the amount of $10,500.

The grant is awarded by the Catholic Diocese of Richmond to organizations like the ANPC which offer life affirming services to their community. The grant will help fund the ANPC’s Positive Parenting Program which allows new and expectant moms and dads to earn baby items like a crib, stroller, car seat and other baby necessities, while learning important parenting skills. The Positive Parenting Program is free and open to expectant parents or those with children up to age 2. There is no financial eligibility requirement to participate. Classes can be done in person or online and Spanish classes are also available. The pregnancy center is located across from Walmart in Onley and offers free and confidential pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting classes, pregnancy loss grief care and much more.

For more information, call (757) 787-1119 or visit womenspregnancysupport.org.

