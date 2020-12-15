The Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center in Onley has exceeded their year-end financial campaign goal of $25,000, with donations still coming in.

“The year 2020 has been very challenging for nonprofit organizations like the ANPC because many of us have had to cancel our major fundraising events due to the pandemic,” says Executive Director Linda Baylis Spence. “We are so grateful at the pregnancy center to have a community that believes in our mission and supports us in many wonderful ways, including financially. Our Give Life Support Financial Campaign was a huge success and will enable us to continue to serve women and their families with life-affirming services at no cost to them.” adds Spence.

To learn more about the pregnancy center, visit womenspregnancysupport.org.

