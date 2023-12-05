Pre session Eggs and Issues heads to Cape Charles

Eggs & Issues Event Set to Spark Civic Discourse and Insightful Conversations

The upcoming Eggs & Issues event is scheduled to take place on December 7th, commencing at 8:30 AM at the Oyster Farm Seafood Eatery.

This highly anticipated event promises to be full of insightful dialogue, featuring an esteemed panel of speakers set to address critical matters in a town hall format concerning the community and beyond. The event is set to host a distinguished lineup of local speakers, headlined by esteemed figures in Virginia’s political landscape.

Among the notable attendees are the Honorable Robert Crockett, Honorable John Coker, Delegate Robert Bloxom, Senator Lynwood Lewis, and Senator Bill DeSteph. Their presence is anticipated to bring forth a wealth of knowledge, perspective, and informed insights into various pressing issues affecting the region.

The occasion will also witness the participation of supervisors from Accomack and Northampton Counties, adding an essential local perspective to the discussion. With a diverse range of speakers hailing from both state and local governing bodies, the Eggs & Issues event is poised to offer a comprehensive examination of multifaceted topics crucial to the region’s well-being.

The gathering aims to delve into a wide array of pertinent subjects, spanning from legislative matters to community concerns. Attendees can expect discussions on pivotal issues, including but not limited to infrastructure development, economic revitalization, healthcare initiatives, and environmental conservation efforts tailored to the Eastern Shore.

Eggs & Issues serves as a platform for the community to interact directly with their elected representatives, fostering an environment conducive to dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas. The event not only offers attendees the opportunity to voice their concerns but also provides a unique space for community leaders to articulate their vision and plans.

Your presence and input are integral to charting a path towards a more informed and vibrant community. For inquiries and additional information regarding the event, please contact the organizers at [email protected] or visit the shop tab on our website www.esvachamber.org.