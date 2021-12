At approximately 9:45 a.m. power had been restored to 97% of customers on the Eastern Shore. The outage began at approximately 7:15 a.m. and spread the entire length of the Eastern Shore. At one point, 58% of ANEC customers were without power. With the exception of Chincoteague, most of the larger towns on the Shore were powerless. for two and a half hours.

According to a source, there was a failure of the main transmission line near Oak Hall.