The post Christmas surge in COVID cases continued on Tuesday. The report, released on Wednesday from the Virginia Department of Health had Accomack County with 132 test positives, which is the highest one day total ever. Accomack reported two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Northampton reported 27 test positives, no hospitalizations and no deaths.

The numbers for Accomack showed 290 for the 7-day average per 100,000 population. The 14 day average was 2900 per 100,000. Northampton reported a 7 day per 100,000 average of 233. The 14 day total average per 100,000 population was 2497.

Statewide the 7 day average was 215 per 100,000. The 14 day total average per 100,000 statewide was 2675.

Although it is far from certain, based on similar results abroad, scientists are hoping the post Christmas surge will start to subside in the coming week or two.

Accomack’s daily test positives since March 1, 2020

Accomack’s daily hospitalizations positives since March 1, 2020

Accomack’s daily deaths since March 1, 2020

Northampton’s daily test positives since March 1, 2020

Northampton’s daily hospitalizations since March 1, 2020

Northampton’s daily deaths since March 1, 2020

