Portions of Assateague National Seashore in Maryland Closed

BERLIN, Md.- A portion of the North Ocean Beach swimming area at the Assateague Island National Seashore in Maryland will be closed after several pieces of military debris were found on the beach.

The National Park Service says the “normal” lifeguarded beach area will be closed until further notice, but the beach both north and south of the lifeguarded area will be open. Lifeguards can be found just south of the normal area. There is currently no set reopening time. This is not a complete closure of North Beach, but guests are encouraged not to enter the closed areas or cross the closure barriers.