Portion of Cassatt Parkway in Cape Charles to close for Bike Trail construction operations

Full closure between Stone Road and Old Cape Charles Road (Route 641) with signed detours in place scheduled to begin as early as March 18

Beginning as early as March 18, contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will temporarily close a portion of Cassatt Parkway (Route 642) between Stone Road and Old Cape Charles Road (Route 641) as work progresses on the Cape Charles segment of the Eastern Shore Rail to Trail Projects in Northampton County.

The closure will allow crews to remove the existing concrete and railroad tracks from the former Bay Coast Railroad corridor and lay asphalt in preparation for continued construction of the 2.17-mile shared-use path extending from Cape Charles to Cheriton.

During the closure, anticipated to be in place through approximately early April, signed detours will be in place. Motorists traveling west on Stone Road intending to access Cassatt Parkway can detour around the closure by turning left onto Parsons Circle, and right onto Old Cape Charles Road to reach Cassatt Parkway. Motorists traveling east from Cape Charles on Cassatt Parkway will turn right onto Old Cape Charles Road at the closure and follow the detour in reverse.

Motorists are reminded to use caution when traveling near work zones, obey posted speed limits, follow lane markings and barrier guides, be alert to digital message signs and drive distraction-free.

All work is weather- and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change.

For more information on the Eastern Shore Rail to Trail Cape Charles and Cheriton Segments Project, visit https://www.vdot.virginia.gov/projects/hampton-roads-district/eastern-shore-rail-to-trail-project—cape-charles-and-cheriton-segments/.