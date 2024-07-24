Ponies to swim between noon and 1 p.m. today

The 99th annual Chincoteague Pony Swim will take place today. The weather forecast is currently calling for showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. If that forecast holds, the pony swim should get in before the potential bad weather arrives.

Dozens of Assateague Ponies will be rounded up and taken to the Chincoteague Carnival Grounds to await the Pony Auction Thursday morning.

The purpose of the Pony Auction is to keep the herd on Assateague at a size where the island can sustain them. Since there are no natural predators, the pony herd has to be managed so that there is enough food to insure the herd can continue to prosper.

Also, money raised through the auction goes to provide care for the herd all year long and to support the Chincoteague Vol. Fire Company.

Finally, removing ponies from the island helps insure that should a major storm occur that would destroy the herd there will be ponies distributed around the country that could help repopulate the island with the same genetic heritage.

The Ponies will swim will take place at slack tide. Transportation to the site is available through the Chincoteague Trolley Service.

Allen Hamilton will be on site and provide live reports on the swim.