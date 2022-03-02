CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) — A once-wild pony that was treated by Chincoteague’s volunteer fire department after her mother was killed by a car has found a new home.

Moonbeam, born on the Maryland side of Assateague Island last year, was injured when a vehicle hit her mom in July 2021, the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The National Park Service and the fire department, which maintains the herd, decided Moonbeam would come to live on the Virginia side of Assateague.

“We brought her here, tended to her injuries and she has made many friends down the carnival grounds,” the company wrote.

Despite showing signs of improvement and growth, it was determined that Moonbeam wouldn’t survive in the wild. Her new home is at a stable in Hughesville, Pennsylvania, according to The Daily Times.