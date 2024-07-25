Pony Swim a Success Auction Begins at 8 a.m. Today

July 25, 2024
Chincoteague Ponies

At approximately 12:30 Wednesday the 99th annual Pony Swim occured on Chincotague Island.  As usual the event was executed  the Chincoteague Vol. Fire Company flawlessly.   All of the ponies made the crossing with no problems.   Cloudy skies and light rain kept the heat at bay and overall made the experience more pleasant for the spectators.

The event will continue today with the pony auction which will get underway at the carnival grounds at 8 a.m. Allen Hamilton will be there with updates during the event.

 

 

