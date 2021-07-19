For the second year in a row, The Chincoteague Pony Auction will be held as an online only event. The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company had to make the difficult decision in the spring, when restrictions were still high. The auction will again be hosted by SportHorseAuctions.com, the same company that held the auction in 2020.

“We would much rather be in Chincoteague, watching the swim, and being part of the live auction”, stated Tim Jennings, manager of SportHorseAuctions.com and long time auctioneer for the Chincoteague Pony Penning Auction. “It’s one of my wife, Cathy, and my favorite things, and we look forward to it every year. We’re saddened that the restrictions were not lifted early enough to hold the event live, but, we’re grateful to have an online venue so the ponies can be sold to their new homes, and help fund the CVFC. “

Dates of the auction have been set, with bidding opening Thursday, July 22nd and closing Thursday, July 29th. The dates were chosen to keep as much continuity as possible, since July 29th would have been the date of the live auction.

Ponies are currently up on the auction page, and buybacks and fall pick-ups are well marked. There are instructions on the auction page explaining how to register, and how to bid, as well as a list of haulers and boarding facilities.

Prospective buyers will need to go to the auction website, and create an account. They will then need to request a bidders number in order to bid. Please visit the website at SportHorseAuctions.com for more information.

The SportHorseAuctions.com team produces North America’s Leading Online Auctions for Horses. The management team pioneered internet auctions for horses and has produced nearly 80 Internet Auctions since 2012 boasting a high seller of $226,000.

Tim and Cathy are the industry’s most experienced show horse auction managers. Our team managed more than 380 live horse auctions selling over 80,000 horses since 1978. Tim’s previous firm, Professional Auction Services, was the largest show horse auction company in the world, by number of horses sold for 15 years.

Contact: Tim Jennings. tjennings@SportHorseAuctions.com (866) 652-7789

Links

Home Page: https://sporthorseauctions.com/chincoteague

Auction Page: https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=425

