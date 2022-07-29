By Allen Hamilton

A picture of the late Maureen Beebe on the saddle sold at auction.

The 97th annual Chincoteague Pony Auction raised $450,200 Thursday. It was the first year that the auction was held live since 2019. This year there was a combination of in person and online bidding making for an exciting day of events.

The auction opened with an impressive demonstration by six members of the Chincoteague Drill Tea on horseback followed by the riders parading the American flag as the National Anthem played.

The Fire Company had 10 buy backs ranging from $10,000 to $32,000. A buy back is a pony that is purchased at the auction and then donated back to return to Assateague and live with the herd. The previous record for buy backs was $25,000 in 2015. The Chincoteague Legacy Group was responsible for the record breaking $32,000 buy back horse.

An auction of donated items included Maureen Beebe’s saddle and a picture of Maureen on horseback, which raised $7,400 for the Maureen Beebe Scholarship Fund.

A Kevin McBride print with a special re-mark brought $1,250, a poster featuring the signatures of all of the saltwater cowboys brought $2300.

The low bid for the day was $2,200.

The ponies will return to Toms Cove Friday morning at 10:30 for the return trip to Assateague. There will be no shuttle or trolly service to the swim back.

