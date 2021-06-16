Glenn Youngkin

Terry McAuliffe

According to an article in the Federalist, new polling on the Virginia gubernatorial race shows Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin locked in a virtual tie, as the two candidates vie to win control of the governor’s mansion this November.

Conducted by JMC Analytics from June 9-12, the poll shows McAuliffe leading Youngkin at 46 percent to 42 percent, which falls within the poll’s 4.2 percent margin of error. Twelve percent of voters remain undecided.

According to JMC, the numbers demonstrate McAuliffe is significantly underperforming in the Commonwealth when compared to the numbers put up by Joe Biden in the 2020 election. More specifically, JMC notes McAuliffe is not enjoying the levels of support Biden did among independents, college graduates, and voters within the Washington, D.C. media market.

Meanwhile, recent polling conducted by the conservative firm WPA Intelligence has also shown similar results. According to The Hill, the poll “found McAuliffe leading Youngkin by 2 points, 48 percent to 46 percent, which is within the poll’s 4-point margin of error.” Five percent of voters still remain undecided, however.

