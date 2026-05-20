Police Vehicle crash temporarily closes southbound Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel traffic

A single-vehicle crash involving a police unit temporarily shut down southbound traffic Wednesday afternoon on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel near Virginia Beach, according to officials.

The accident occurred at approximately 12:40 p.m. near the one-mile post in the southbound lanes of the facility.

Officials with the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel said all southbound traffic is temporarily being held following the incident. No injuries were reported.

Due to the nature of the crash, CBBT officials said they expected the southbound closure to remain in place for approximately one hour while crews responded to the scene and worked to clear the roadway.

No additional details about the accident or the police agency involved were immediately released.

Officials said additional updates would be released as more information becomes available.