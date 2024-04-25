Police make several arrests in Operation Blue Wave sting

By Linda Cicoira

In a sweep that Shore Daily News found started with quiet indictments, 20 people suspected of being cocaine and fentanyl dealers on the Eastern Shore of Virginia were arrested earlier this month.

According to court records, the indictments were brought by a multi-district grand jury that convened on April 12. Fourteen of the accused people live in Northampton County. The arrests were made on April 17 and 18. The indictments were sealed until arrests could be made and papers could be filed.

On Wednesday, just after Shore Daily News finished gathering this information about the indictments, Lt. Steve Lewis of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office released a prepared statement. He said 46 suspected offenders were sought for more than 100 illegal drug distribution charges with 40 being captured. Court services personnel and sheriff’s deputies visited 35 homes of probationers and pre-trial defendants. Officers wrote two 268 traffic summonses, including 188 for speeding, 20 for reckless driving, six for driving with a suspended license, one for DUI, and 54 that were cited for “miscellaneous” charges.

Lewis called the operation the “Blue Wave Initiative” and said workers from 13 agencies joined forces in the action.

The names of the suspects were not listed in the press release.

According to circuit court records in Northampton, information was given to the grand jury about 14 people by Deputy Christopher Forbes and Sgt. Glenn Bailey of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.

Thirty-eight-year-old Leshaun Terell Anderson, of James Wharf Road in Jamesville, was indicted on a count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on March 19, 2024. The record states he works in the concrete business. Anderson is being held without bond.

Twenty-six-year-old Jabias Tyree Kellam, of Bluebird Road in Cheriton, was indicted on a count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on July 31, 2023. He was listed as working as a mover. Kellam turned himself in and is being held without bond.

Thirty-year-old Jessie Joel Davila, of Cobb Station Road in Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on Oct. 19. 2023. He is unemployed. Bail was set at $3,500.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kamal Yamani Cuffee, of Parker Lane in Exmore, was indicted on counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on Nov. 29, and Dec. 6 and 13, 2023. He is being held without bond. Records state he works in home healthcare for his uncle.

Forty-nine-year-old Rebecca June Parks, with addresses on Willis Wharf Road and Charnock Street in Exmore, was indicted on counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on Aug. 16, and Oct. 16, 2023. Records state he is unemployed. Bail was set at $1,500.

Forty-eight-year-old Terrence Cornelius Washington, of Sixth Street in Exmore, was indicted on counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on Jan. 3, and Feb. 5 and 6, 2024. He was listed as disabled. Bail was set at $3,500.

Fifty-four-year-old Mary Shell Pepper, of Bayside Road in Exmore, was indicted on a count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on Jan. 24, 2024. She is a dietary cook. Bail was set at $3,500.

Thirty-three-year-old Keyon Antonio Kellam, of Cemetery Road in Exmore, was indicted on a count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on March 22, 2024. Bail was set at $3,000 Kellam was listed as unemployed.

Forty-three-year-old Randy Lee Myrick, of Woodcock Circle in Cheriton, was indicted on third or subsequent counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on April 25 and May 1, 2, 9, and 16, 2023. He is a landscaper and is being held without bond.

Fifty-one-year-old Leroy Johnson, of Bayford Road in Nassawadox, was indicted on counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on July 11, 13, 14, and 18, and Aug. 7, 2023. Court records state he was previously been convicted of “like” offenses. Johnson works as a waterman and is being held without bond.

Twenty-eight-year-old Eddie Lionel Davila Jr., of Cobb Station Road in Cape Charles, was indicted on two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on Oct. 24, 2023.

Fifty-year-old Timothy Tremaine Washington, of Westfield Avenue in Exmore, was indicted on three counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on Feb. 26 and 28, and March 12, 2024. He works at a tile company. Bail was set at $3,500.

Fifty-two-year-old Norris V. Malone, with addresses on Craddockville Road in Craddockville and Boston Road in Painter, was indicted on three counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on June 9, 15, and 28, 2023. A secured bail of $3,000 was set. Malone was listed as being unemployed.

Sixty-one-year-old Joyce Marie Robinson, of Mill Street in Cheriton, was indicted on three counts of a third or subsequent count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on Aug. 4 and 21, and Sept. 18, 2023. She was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor under the age of 18 on Aug. 11, 2023. Robinson is being held without bond.

In Accomack Circuit Court, information was given to the jury by Eastern Shore Drug Task Force Agent Julian Sharp, according to court records.

Forty-four-year-old Kerwin Antwon Harmon, of Neal Parker Road in Wattsville, was indicted on counts of selling, giving, or distributing cocaine on Feb. 22, and March 2, 2023, and selling, giving, or distributing fentanyl on March 10, 2023. Harmon is being held without bond. He is a poultry plant worker.

Thirty-three-year-old Kendrick Duffy, of Parksley Road in Parksley, was indicted on counts of selling or providing fentanyl on Dec. 14 and 18, 2023. Duffy was listed as a poultry plant worker. He is being held without bond.

Thirty-three-year-old Roger Lee Savage Jr., of Leslie Trent Road in Parksley, was indicted on counts of selling or providing fentanyl on Dec. 6 and 19, 2023. Savage was listed as unemployed. He is being held without bond.

Thirty-seven-year-old Keyun OBrian Berryhill, of Racetrack Road in Melfa, was indicted on two counts of selling or distributing cocaine on Nov. 2, 2023, and selling or distributing oxycodone on Nov. 11, 2023. Berryhill is a construction worker. He is being held without bond.

Twenty-eight-year-old Matthew Ra’Shawn Johnson, of Dreamland Court in Accomac, was indicted on counts of selling or distributing cocaine on Nov. 27 and 30, and Dec. 12, 2023. Johnson, a self-employed caregiver, is being held without bond.

Thirty-one-year-old David Ira Smith III, of Hyslop Lane in Craddockville, was indicted on a count of selling or distributing cocaine on Oct. 12, 2023. Smith is a contractor. He is being held without bond. A bond hearing is set for May 2.

Twenty-nine-year-old Fred Williams Munford, of Browne Avenue in Parksley, was indicted on a count of possession of fentanyl on Dec. 19, 2023. Munford is a mechanic. He is being held without bond.

Lewis said in addition to the drug task force and both sheriff’s offices, the state police; the Drug Enforcement Administration; police departments from Exmore, Eastville, Cape Charles, and Chincoteague; the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel District Police; Juvenile Court Services; Pre-Trial Services; and District 4 Probation and Parole were involved in the operation.

The Blue Wave Initiative was started in 2022. According to the statement, it makes a concentrated effort to curtail and prevent criminal activity. Lewis said its success is attributed to “the heads of the law enforcement agencies,” and “their ability to build bridges and grow relationships to better serve their communities.”