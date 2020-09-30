Wednesday morning, local police conducted two simultaneous high speed chases. A motorcycle was reported traveling north on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel at an extremely high rate of speed at approximately 8:45 a.m. A chase involved the Sheriff’s office, the Virginia State Police and other police agencies. The pursuit continued north and moved into Accomack County. The motorcyclist continued at speeds near 100 mph. The motorcyclist avoided a road block continuing into Maryland where Maryland authorities picked up the chase.

Meanwhile another motorcyclist was reported traveling north on Rt 13 near Cheriton. Another chase ensued and police chased the second rider north into Accomack County. The rider reached the Perdue light at Accomac and turned onto Bailey’s neck Road, which is a dead end. The motorcyclist abandoned his bike and fled into the woods north of Accomac. At this time a perimeter has been set up and a foot pursuit is being conducted.

