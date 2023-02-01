The Polar Duck Dip at Camp Occohannock on the Bay raised over $32,000 Saturday morning as dippers braved cold and windy conditions to plunge into the waters of Occohannock Creek. The fundraising total will approach $50,000 once all proceeds are in from the silent auction. Funds will be used to make improvements to the camp, which started in 1958 and is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and offers a multitude of activities for both youth and adults.