The Polar Duck Dip at Camp Occohannock on the Bay raised over $32,000 Saturday morning as dippers braved cold and windy conditions to plunge into the waters of Occohannock Creek. The fundraising total will approach $50,000 once all proceeds are in from the silent auction. Funds will be used to make improvements to the camp, which started in 1958 and is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and offers a multitude of activities for both youth and adults.
Related Posts
90 dogs and 3 newborn kittens rescued from Eastern Shore residence
October 18, 2021
ESCC Presents 19th Annual Heritage Celebration Today
February 29, 2020
Local Conditions
February 1, 2023, 7:19 am
Showers
35°F
35°F
9 mph
real feel: 25°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 98%
wind speed: 9 mph N
wind gusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:07 am
sunset: 5:26 pm
24 hours ago
Firebirds fall to Poquoson - Shore Daily NewsBoys Basketball Th e Arcadia Firebirds boys basketball team fell to the Poquoson Islanders on Monday, on a last second buzzer beater, 47 to 44. The Firebirds fall to 7-10 [...]