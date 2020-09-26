Boaters will be buoyant to learn the 2020 Bayside Poker Run will be held after all on Sunday, Sept. 27. This fun and leisurely day on the waters will be held between Nandua and Onancock creeks. It will start with a Blessing of the Fleet and a brief ecumenical service at 8:30 a.m. followed by a captains’ meeting at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club and conclude with an awards banquet at the club starting at 4 p.m.

The event is being sponsored by the Onancock Rotary Club with the assistance of the Pungoteague Ruritan Club, who has conducted this event the previous 13 years. Proceeds will go to 10 nonprofit organizations serving the Eastern Shore and scholarships.

Any boat owner may register to participate in the event, which is not a race, but simply boaters choosing their own course and own pace to locate and visit six pre-chosen locations and one mystery location designated on a nautical chart with notes and guidelines.

Registration for the event is $100 for the boat and captain plus $25 for each crew member. Captain’s Sponsors are also available for $250 and includes three crew members plus recognition on signs and in the program. Additional sponsorships are also available for business and individuals who wish to support the organizations who will benefit from the proceeds of the event

There are still a few slots available if anyone wants to participate. You can register Sunday morning at the Captain’s meeting at 8:30 will be held at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club.

The weather looks fine for this end of the season boating event.

