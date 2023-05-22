The Pocomoke Police would like to make business owners and operators aware of a new trend of fake $20.00 US bills. These bills are very close to the look of the real thing, however they are printed on paper that will not feel like a real US bill.

These bills have been passed at several local businesses within the past several days. You can spot these fake $20.00 US bills by the following.

All of the fake bills have a serial number of: JE62455000B.

In the top left corner, the word COPY is printed below the serial number

The paper the fake currency is printed on is closer in feel to a standard piece of paper and will be flimsy to the touch.

If anyone has any information or someone attempts to pass these fake bills at your business, please contact police immediately.