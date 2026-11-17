The Pocomoke City Christmas Parade will return Monday, November 30, bringing illuminated floats, marching bands and holiday displays to downtown Pocomoke City.

The parade begins at 7 p.m. and will travel north along Market Street from 14th Street to the Pocomoke River Bridge. The judges’ stand will be downtown in front of the Mini Park.

Organizers expect more than 100 entries from Maryland, Delaware and Virginia for the approximately two-hour event. The parade has been an Eastern Shore holiday tradition for more than 53 years, drawing thousands of spectators annually.

Participants will include school marching bands representing seven counties across the three states, along with businesses, churches, civic organizations, fire departments, marching units and equestrian groups. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also appear.

Registration is open to individuals and organizations interested in entering. Applications and parade rules are available at pocomokechristmasparade.com.

Professional judges, including members of the National Judges Association, will evaluate entries in multiple categories. Winners will be announced afterward on the parade’s website and Facebook page.

If inclement weather forces a postponement, the parade will be held Tuesday, December 1, at 7 p.m.

Organizers thanked residents, businesses, volunteers and surrounding communities for their continued support.

For additional information, contact Mike Shannon at 410-726-5777. Callers should leave a message with their name, address, telephone number and type of parade entry.