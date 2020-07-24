According to an article on WBOC.com, organizers of the 2020 Pocomoke Boat Docking announced Wednesday that this year’s event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had been slated to take place the weekend of Aug. 22-23 at the Pocomoke Elks Lodge.

“We waited as long as we could for hope that things would change but they have not,” organizers said in a release. “With following the CDC and the health departments guidelines we feel that we cannot ensure the safety of not only our committee members or the work staff but we can not of the more than 1,500 people that attend our great event.”

“As we look forward into 2021, we hope to bring you a bigger and even greater experience here in Pocomoke,” organizers continued.

