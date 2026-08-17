Pocomoke Bridge to Close for 2 Months

By Linda Cicoira

The historic 1920s drawbridge in downtown Pocomoke City, Md., will be closed to motorists for about 60 days beginning Sept. 8 while work is done on the facility.

The Maryland Department of Transportation will clean and paint the span to protect it from rust, which could weaken the structure. Maintenance is also expected to enhance the bridge’s appearance and will involve keeping the drawbridge open during the endeavor. It was last painted about seven years ago. Work isexpected to be completed by Nov. 8, weather permitting.

Plans for the project began nearly a year ago. Preliminary engineering was completed in October, a public hearing was held in January, a request for bids was advertised in February, and the project was awarded to Olympus Painting Contractors Inc., of Florida, in June.

Once work begins, detour signs will be posted. Marine traffic is not expected to be curtailed.

The bridge was designed in 1920 by the J. E. Greiner Company for Maryland’s State Roads Commission. The double-leaf trunnion bascule bridge was constructed in the Classical Revival style and is a contributing resource to the Pocomoke City Historic District.

The State Highway Administration describes the bridge as an example of the City Beautiful Movement, a period when communities placed greater emphasis on attractive civic infrastructure and public spaces. It also reflects an important period in the Eastern Shore’s transportation history.

As automobile travel expanded and steamboat traffic declined, improved roads and bridges became increasingly important in reconnecting communities with population centers elsewhere on the Shore and across the Chesapeake Bay.