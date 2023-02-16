By Linda Cicoira

Next week, Eastville officials will discuss building a playground in town.

Eastville’s regular monthly meeting, which was held Feb. 6, was continued until 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 20, so the mayor and town council could talk about the issue.

“We’ve never had a playground and since we last checked, every single town in Northampton County has a playground,” Mayor Jim Sturgis said earlier this week.

“We have a town park, but we’ve never had a playground,” Sturgis said. “We figured we could not attract young families with children unless we got one too. We’re working towards that so that we won’t be missing out.”