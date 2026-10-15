Plan to decommission Nassawadox water tower may hurt fire response

October 15, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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Northampton County Administrator Matt Spuck reported Tuesday night discussions with Riverside Health concerning the water system serving the Nassawadox area.

The issue involves the possible decommissioning of a water tower associated with the former hospital property.

EMS officials have expressed concern that removing the tower from service could affect water pressure available for firefighting.

The administrator said the county is communicating with Riverside about possible solutions.

Plans involving the water system have been delayed, in part because of changes affecting customers served by the system, including a rehabilitation facility and dialysis center.

The county will continue discussions with Riverside as the future of the system is evaluated.

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