Scott Pierce, right, in photo at left, won the support with the most donations of those who attended the fourth annual Chili Cook-off at Craddockville UMC on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Jo Proctor, left in photo at right, was selected by the secret judge for having the best tasting chili among the seven cooks. Jerry Phillips, Men’s Club president, presented the awards.

The event is held in honor of MSgt. Richard McDowell, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 29 years, and all veterans. McDowell was a member of the Men’s Club who enjoyed bringing homemade chili to church events. The event raises funds for scholarships at Camp Occohannock on the Bay.

.