ESO School of Dance presented The Nutcracker Dec. 13-15 at Nandua High School in Onley. In its 29th annual performance under the direction of Dana Floyd, the Nutcracker Ballet is an Eastern Shore holiday tradition. The story of a young girl, Clara, who battles the Mouse King and saves her beloved Nutcracker is a classic tale of magic, whimsy and holiday spirit. More than 100 dancers participated in the annual event produced by a volunteer stage crew.

Below are pictures from the performances:

Cadence Campbell as Clara

Lindsey Smith as Russian Trepak







Ribbon Candies

Flowers Dance

Valerie Starling as Dream Clara with Jordan Jones as Prince

Party scene

Annie Schreiber as Sugar Plum Fairy and James Thomas Applegate as Cavalier

The Party Scene

.