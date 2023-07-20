Today, District 5 Supervisor, current Board Vice Chairman and local businessman Harrison Phillips has announced his bid for re-election to the Accomack County Board of Supervisors.

“Serving my friends and neighbors of District 5 over the past eight years has been a great honor, but there’s more to be done.”

One particular project that Phillips is a big supporter of is the Mary Nottingham Smith Cultural Enrichment Center. “After seeing many former schools in our county having fallen into disrepair, it’s great to see the amazing work the Alumni Association has done with that building.” Previously, as a member of the Mary N. Smith project management team, and in his current roles as Chairman of the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission and representative of District 5, Phillips has been working to help obtain funding to continue renovations and maintain the property.

Phillips has kept true to his campaign promise to fight against tax increases and to fight for the citizens. “I proposed the tax rate decrease we approved last year, and will continue to do everything possible to keep our taxes low,” said Phillips.

When Riverside announced they were closing Shore Life Care, Phillips and the rest of the Board took action and were able to facilitate a sale to Saber Healthcare who renovated the property at an estimated cost of $3M. Phillips says, “We saved over 100 jobs and kept a long term care facility for our seniors here in Accomack.”

Phillips understands that public safety is the most important service that local government provides. He has worked to retain our Fire-Medics, who provide a critical service to our citizens, with salary increases and enhanced benefits. Over the last year he has also fought hard to offer tax relief to all our active fire and rescue volunteers. “We need to do everthing we can to incentivize these hardworking men and women, because without them the cost to the taxpayer would be outrageous.”

Harris, as his family calls him, is a third generation businessman at Jaxon’s in Parksley, a staple on The Shore for nearly 70 years. Phillips was recently selected as small businessperson of the year by the Chamber of Commerce, along with his father and aunt, for their years of service and dedication to our community.

Harris was born and raised on the Eastern Shore, grew up in Parksley and now resides in Modest Town with his lab, Layla. He graduated from Arcadia High School in 2000, and holds a Computer Electronics degree from ECPI University in Virginia Beach.

“I look forward to earning your vote on November 7th, and will consider it a great honor to serve all citizens with honesty and integrity for four more years.”