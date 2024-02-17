Phillips named new ESCBA President

Jerry Phillips, right, is the new president of the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association, taking over from outgoing president John Fiege, left. The ESCBA, with a membership of 56, has a guest speaker on the fourth Tuesday of each month to promote ethical decisions and Christian principles in all business dealing. Each year it hosts a Prayer Breakfast to foster unity among elected leaders and recognize local officials, including first responders, law enforcement officers and clergy. The ESCBA also presents scholarships to local graduating students each June.

For more information or to join, contact Phillips at [email protected].

.