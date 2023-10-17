Phillips and Washington seeking District 5 Board of Supervisors seat

Pictured: Phillips(left), Washington(right).

Incumbent, Harrison Phillips III is facing a challenge in his second re-election bid as Accomack County’s District 5 Supervisor.

Phillips is a third-generation businessman at Jaxons Hardware in Parksley. He recently was selected, along with his father Warren Phillips and and aunt Janice Phillips Hart, as Small Business of the Year by the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce for their years of service and dedication to the community.

Phillips serves as the Chairman of the Accomack Northampton Planning District Commission and is a former member of the project management team of the Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center.

Phillips is currently Vice -Chairman of the Accomack County Board of Supervisors and is seeking his third term on the board.

Born and raised on the Eastern Shore, he grew up in Parksley and now resides in Modest Town. He graduated from Arcadia High School in 2000 and holds a computer electronics degree from ECPI University in Virginia Beach.

Phillips’ opponent in the District 5 this year is Rev. Calvin Washington.

Washington also graduated from Arcadia High School in 1981. He and his wife Lisa live in Nelsonia.

He is a retired assistant poultry plant operator and moderates over 20 churches as part of the Eastern Shore of Virginia and Maryland Baptist Association.

He owns and operates Weegamerz Mobile Game Theater. He also works as a funeral assistant with the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company.