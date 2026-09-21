Philadelphia man charged after fatal crash in Accomack County

A 59-year-old Accomack County woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning at the intersection of northbound Route 13 and Baylys Neck Road, according to Virginia State Police.

State police said the crash occurred at approximately 4:41 a.m. on Sept. 18 and involved a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia and a 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

The passenger in the Nissan, identified as Marie R. Normil, 59, of Accomack County, suffered fatal injuries. Her next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Nissan, an adult male, was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police identified the driver of the Freightliner as 26-year-old Mamurjon Djumabaev, of Philadelphia. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving resulting in death or injury.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.