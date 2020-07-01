The Eastern Shore enters phase 3 of the Governor’s recovery program today. Phase 3 will allow indoor restaurants and bars to have full capacity, but all parties must be separated by 6 ft. Under Phase 2, capacity was limited to 50%.

The capacity limit is lifted at retail stores with physical distancing still required.

An event limit of 250 people is in place and applies to large facilities.

Phase 3 also means that zoos and museums can re-open at 50% capacity; amusement parks and water parks are limited to 1,000 people; gym and fitness centers can go to 75% capacity; pools can operate at 75% capacity; hair salons can operate with physical distancing will be required; overnight summer camps will still be closed.

However, Governor Northam said Tuesday that bars will remain closed in order to help keep the virus from spreading. In Florida, bars have been blamed for helping increase the spread due to close contact among patrons.

The Eastern Shore has experienced reduced COVID-19 cases with a total of 7 new cases being reported over the last 7 days. Hospitalizations have also been flat over that period.

While some increased numbers have been reported in the Tidewater area, it seems that, at least for now, COVID-19 has tapered off in both Accomack and Northampton Counties.

