They say the third time is the charm and that proved true Friday night as the Antares rocket propelled the Cygnus cargo space craft toward the International Space Station. The launch came at 9:16 p.m. as a full moon looked on. The Cygnus will carry 4 tons of goods to the ISS and will arrive at its destination at 5:20 a.m. Monday morning.

The launch crew at Wallops was able to quickly prepare the Antares for launch Friday after the launch was scrubbed because of an issue with a piece of gear in the ground control system. The Wallops launch team was able to fix the problem and get the mission off perfectly Friday night.

This mission is the fourteenth in a series of space station supply missions launched from the Wallops Flight facility.