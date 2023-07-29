Perdue’s Community Luncheon highlights community impact

Perdue Foods held their first Community Luncheon since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday at the Parksley Volunteer Fire Department.

Speakers included Bel Holden Complex HR Manager, Accomac Plant Director of Operations Sam Rascona and the Board Chairman and grandson of the founder of the 100 year old company Jim Perdue.

Rascona highlighted the Accomac plant’s community impact, which employs 1,645 and puts $385 million into the local economy. Products from the Accomac plant are sold to Wal-mart, Sam’s Club, Target, Buffalo Wild Wings, Giant, Acme, Panera Bread and Wingstop among others.

Both Rascona and Jim Perdue highlighted the diversity of the Perdue Company and the Accomac Plant. Locally, the plant has associates from more than 8 different countries currently.

Rascona also discussed in his presentation recent efforts made locally to improve the community. Locally initiatives have been undertaken to recycle and plant oysters in the Chesapeake Bay and 90 associates participated in trash clean ups on Mary N. Smith Road, Guard Shore Road and Deep Creek Road, removing 10,000 pounds of trash. The Accomac Plant has also reduced water usage by 3.6 million gallons and is expected to save an additional 50 million per year with an initiative coming soon.

During lunch, attendees were entertained by a performance from Perdue’s Praise Chorus.

The Accomac Plant also recently won a companywide food drive, collecting 11,000 pounds of food for the local food bank. Bel Holden presented a $10,000 check to the Foodbank in Tasley at the luncheon.