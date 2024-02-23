Perdue vendor accused of hiring underage employees

According to a story in the New York Times, a company that supplies workers to man the overnight clean up shift at Perdue in Accomac and another plant in Iowa has been issued a temporary restraining order and an injunction.

Tennesee -based Fayette Janitorial Service LLC is accused of hiring underaged employees to work overnight shifts cleaning dangerous equipment at both plants.

The case follows an article in New York Magazine following the injury of a 14 year old Marcos Cux originally from Guatamala whose arm was mangled by a piece of equipment.

According to the New York Times, Fayette did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Labor Department found that Fayette had hired 24 children between 13 and 17 to work the overnight shift at Perdue and Seaboard Triumph Foods in Sioux City, Iowa.

Perdue terminated its contract with Fayette in September before the Labor Department filed its complaint.

Perdue spokeswoman Andrea Staub said in a statement that “underage labor has no place in our business or our industry. Perdue has strong safeguards in place to ensure all associates are legally eligible to work in our facilities. We expect the same of our vendors.”