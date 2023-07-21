Perdue to host diversity day today at the Accomac Facility

Perdue Foods will be honoring the diversity of its work force Friday morning at it’s Accomack Facility. The event will celebrate the many cultures that comprise the work force at Perdue. The event will begin with an opening ceremony followed by a series of activities including a talent show and dancers. That will be followed by a present of different ethnic foods for everyone to enjoy.

Perdue employs approximately 1800 workers at it’s Accomac plant. The diverse work force is comprised various ethnic groups. Perdue President Jim Perdue is expected to attend the event.

.