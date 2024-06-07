Perdue provides ESL Program support

The ESCC Foundation and the Eastern Shore Community College English as a Second Language (ESL) program has received considerable support from community partners Perdue Farms, specifically the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation. This latest funding bolsters the college’s ability to serve summer learners, providing them with much needed critical skills.

The funding allows for $5,400 towards translation and evaluation of education transcripts from students’ native countries, $1,800 for Burlington Online English Licenses for ESL learners, and $ 9,800 for summer ESL classes. Burlington English is a standards-based, fully blended curriculum that offers great flexibility and support for adult English language learners.

Scott Hall of ESCC Workforce noted that “This funding provides for two daytime ESL classes for 5-week sessions, in addition to two night-time ESL classes for five weeks. Our ever-growing service to adult learners benefits greatly from community partners and their support. Students are already registered and enrolled in these four classes through July.”

Jeremy McLean is the President of the ESCC Foundation Board of Directors and commented, “ESCC Foundation board members continue to attract a growing legacy of support for Your Eastern Shore Community College. Our board is honored to have Perdue Foundation support the college’s ESL program, and we thank them at this important time of growth in the region.”

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue.

The Adult Education program at your Eastern Shore Community College provides area adults with the educational opportunities needed to be successful workers, parents, and community members. ESCC offer high-quality services at an affordable cost to a diverse adult population.

For information on ESL and other Adult Education offerings at your Eastern Shore Community College, please contact 757-789-1794.