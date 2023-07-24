Perdue Hosts Cultural Appreciation Day

July 24, 2023
Perdue Farms hosted a special Cultural Appreciation Day at their Accomac plant Friday.  According to Perdue HR Director Bel Holden the event is designed to help unite the di cultures that are represented at the Perdue Plant.   Holden said that in many cases the workers come to the plant and don’t even speak English.  Holden said that the event is an attempt by the company to make each employee feel wanted and welcome.

The event included skits produced by Perdue employees and a talent show also featuring the employees.    Food from the Domenican Republic, Guatemala, Hati, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Trinidad, Syria and the USA was offered to plant employees.  Perdue owner Jim Perdue attended the activities.

