Perdue hosts Community Relations Luncheon

Perdue hosted its annual Community Relations Luncheon Thursday. Speaking to the full house, Chairman Jim Perdue called the Accomac Plant one of the flagship operations of the multi state opereation. Perdue said that the goal of the family owned operation was to remain one of the most trusted names in food production. Perdue also said that in light of those goals, Perdue said their corporate standards are quality, integrity, teamwork and stewardship of both the environment and the well being of the animals they raise. Perdue said that due to high grocery prices that chicken is a better value in the current economic climate.

Perdue’s Accomac Plant Manager Keith Carlton said the goal of his team to make sure Perdue remains the most trusted name in food production.

The Perdue plant opened in 1971 and employs approximately 1800 associates. The plant can process as many as 400,000 chickens per day.

Accomack County Board of Supervisors chairman Robert Crockett thanked Perdue for being an integral part of Accomack County. Crockett said that it would take a long time to list the benefits that Perdue brings the county. Not only is Perdue Accomack County’s largest employer but it is a leading source of tax revenue for the county.

Acccomack County Administrator Mike Mason asked what steps Perdue is taking to reduce water usage since water is one of the big issues facing the county at this time. Carlton said that Perdue has taken and is taking steps to reduce water usage cutting the number of gallons considerably recent years and that the company is cognizant about the importance of preventing run off that would end up in the Chesapeake Bay.

Jim Perdue also said that he remains dedicated to keeping Perdue locally owned and operated. Perdue began in 1920 with Perdue’s grandfather Arthur Perdue and his wife. Perdue’s father Frank built the company on vertical integration partnering with local farmers who supplied grain for feed and grew chickens as well.

Not only does Perdue provide local families with stable employment with benefits, the Perdue Foundation provided $450,000 last year to help fund the Food Bank, the Virginia Foundation for Ag in the Classroom, several local fire companies, the United Way of the Eastern shore, Places and Program for the Children, the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Eastern Shore Area on Aging, the Boys and Girls Club, the Eastern Shore Literacy Council and the Eastern Shore Community College Foundation.

Perdue also donates thousands of pounds of chicken each year to help local organizations raise money for their support.