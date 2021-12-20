Perdue Farms in Accomac, will be having an onsite Job Fair on Monday, December 20th , from 4pm until 8pm. Now hiring for production, maintenance, refrigeration, electrician and CDL driver positions. Perdue is now offering up to $21.75 per hour in production positions plus $1500 Incentive Pay for Full Time production hires! Also, for all new hires in the Maintenance area, Perdue is offering $8,000 Incentive Pay. Come meet us at the Perdue HR department on Monday, December 20th!!!. For more information, please call 757-787-5359 or 757-787-5294. Join our Perdue-Accomac, VA team today!”