Photo courtesy Perdue

Randy Day has worked at Perdue for more than 40 years and has served as CEO since 2017. He will reportedly remain in his current role to assist Kevin McAdams, COO and President, in the succession transition.

“I have spent my entire adult career at Perdue, and I love this company. After 43 years, I would like to spend more time with my wife, our children, and our six (soon to be seven!) wonderful grandchildren. I am looking forward to mentoring and transitioning Kevin over the next few months. We are confident that Kevin possesses qualities that align with our company’s values and vision to be the most trusted name in food and agricultural products,” said Day. “It has truly been an honor to lead Perdue Farms the past six years.”

Day joined Perdue Farms in 1980 and has held various positions of increasing responsibility before being named CEO in 2017. He is a native of the Eastern Shore of Maryland and received his Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Western Maryland College, earned a master’s degree in poultry nutrition from the University of Maryland at College Park, and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

McAdams joined Perdue in July of 2022 and has nearly 30 years of experience in the food and beverage industry. Prior to Perdue Farms, McAdams was President, North America of Jack Links. His previous senior positions include President, Schwan’s Consumer Brands, and President and COO of Pabst Brewing Company. Earlier in his career, he held operating roles with Mizkan, Red Bull North America, The Coca-Cola Company, and PepsiCo/Frito-Lay.