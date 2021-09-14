The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore in Tasley, Va. today unveiled the Freezer Expansion Project at its Eastern Shore Branch. Sponsored by The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation and the Eastern Shore of Virginia’s Community Foundation, the freezer and cooler expansion will enable the Foodbank to safely accept and distribute an additional 42,000 pounds of frozen product — specifically protein — and 92,000 pounds of fresh produce to communities on the Eastern Shore and in Southeastern Virginia. With this expansion, the Foodbank expects to provide an additional 111,000 meals to families in need each year.

“The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has been intentional in our efforts to address the challenges of hunger and food insecurity in rural communities, which include limited access to fresh, nutritious food,” said Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols, President and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “This expansion will serve residents throughout our service area, but particularly those who live in food deserts on the Eastern Shore, and we are so grateful for our continued partnership with Perdue Farms who shares in our vision for a hunger-free community.”

In 2020, Perdue Farms awarded the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore with $100,000 to expand its freezer capacity at the Eastern Shore Branch as part of a $1 million Perdue Foundation donation to support 10 Feeding America-affiliated food bank partners in celebration of the company’s 100 th anniversary. The Perdue grant aligns with the company’s “Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors®” hunger relief initiative.

“At Perdue Farms, we believe that no one should have to go hungry. We are excited about the expansion and improvements at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore,” said Kim Nechay, executive director of the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation. “We have a decades-long partnership with the foodbank and proud that our continued support will help deliver some hope to our Eastern Shore neighbors who struggle with food insecurity.”

For more information on Foodbank programs serving the Eastern Shore and across its 11 city/county service area, visit www.foodbankonline.org .

Pictured: left to right: Kim Nechay of the Perdue Foundation; Emma Inman of the Southeastern Virginia Food Bank; Julie Badger of the Eastern Shore Foundation: Charmin Horton, Manager. Food Bank Eastern Shore.

