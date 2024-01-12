Perdue Accounting Clerk Receives First Ever Shining Star Award

Margie Budd, an Accounting Clerk at Perdue Farms in Accomac, received the first ever Shining Star Award on Friday, January 12, 2024. The award came as quite a surprise to Budd when it was presented by Kesha Primer-Pettit, Associate Retention Specialist. According to Primer-Pettit, Budd was selected as the first recipient due to her exemplary work performance and perfect attendance during the entire 38 years of her employment at Perdue Farms. Primer-Pettit continued by saying, “the Shining Star Award is simply a way of honoring dedicated employees who sometimes go unnoticed.” Margie has served in her current role as Accounting Clerk for nearly 23 years. She is the mother of one daughter and grandmother of two. Margie and her husband Tommy reside in Parksley.